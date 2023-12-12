Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Damsel, millie bobby brown, netflix

Netflix's Damsel Gets A Release Date And A New Piece Of Key Art

Netflix is starting to date more of its 2024 film slate, and they have just announced a release date for Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel and released new key art.

Netflix is starting to tease its 2024 slate of films, and there are some big names on there. Aside from the second half of Rebel Moon, they are also putting quite a push on Damsel. That isn't surprising considering it is starring and executive produced by Millie Bobby Brown, and she is about as homegrown of a star as Netflix has. They will push literally anything she is in because they want her to keep working with them. We've gotten some information about Damsel in the last month, with the first teaser released during Geeked Week last month. Now we have a release date and a new piece of key art. The film will stream to Netflix globally on March 8, 2024.

The movie is looking to turn many aspects of the fairytale on its head, which isn't any different with one of the most well-known fairytale creatures. Dragons are creatures that have been done a million times over, and director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is very aware that they will have to step it up for Damsel. He even told Empire that "the benchmark of dragons is so high. We worked hard on a new concept, a really great meeting point between fantasy creature [and] real. The dragon in this movie is a character, not only a beast but also something else." We love a new take on a classic, and it sounds like Damsel isn't just doing that in terms of its story but also one of the most infamous creatures in fantasy as well. Netflix movies remain very hit-or-miss and are impossible to judge based on the trailer, so your guess is as good as mine as to whether or not this one will be any good. I'll probably be watching for the dragon.

Damsel: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. Damsel, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo. It will be released sometime in 2024.

