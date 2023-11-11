Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Damsel, geeked week, millie bobby brown, netflix

New Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Is No One's Damsel To Be Sacrificed

Millie Bobby Brown is no one's damsel in distress to be sacrificed in the first trailer for Netflix's new movie, Damsel.

Geeked Week is off to the races this weekend with a big trailer featuring one of the biggest stars on the platform. Once Netflix finds someone they like working with, they tend to work with that person over and over again, and that is certainly the case with Millie Bobby Brown. She got her big break with Stranger Things and also has two very successful movies with the Enola Holmes series, with a third on the way. Now she's dipping her toe into the very specific genre of princesses put in terrible situations, but instead of waiting for a man to rescue them, they rescue themselves. We have seen this quite a few times in the last couple of years, and this time, it's called Damsel. We got a new piece of key art a few days ago, but now we have a trailer.

It's not uncommon for Netflix to wait until the eleventh hour to start promoting or even announcing its movies. So it isn't surprising that the last time we heard anything about Damsel was back in January during the 2023 preview. The film was initially intended to be an October 2023 release but has now been pushed back to 2024. The bulk of the marketing will likely be on Brown since she is such a mainstay at the streaming service. We still don't have a release date, but considering this decent push during Geeked Week, I'd say the spring is a good guess if there ever was one.

Damsel: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. Damsel, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo. It will be released sometime in 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!