Neve Campbell Releases Statement On Why She's Not Back For Scream 6

Earlier today, we told you that Neve Campbell would not be back for Scream 6, as she has been telling fans on the convention circuit as of late. Now, we have a reason why. In a statement released to the press, Campbell says that she will not be back because the offer they made to her to return was "not equal to the value she brought to the franchise." This is true since, you know, she starred in all five films so far and is the face of Scream, regardless of how you feel about Ghostface. Read the full statement from Neve Campbell below.

Will Scream Be The Same Without Neve Campbell?

"As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," the actress says about her turn in the $744M-plus grossing global franchise, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," said Neve Campbell through her agent.

How unfortunate that her break with the franchise is going to be over pay. After five films and over $700 million grossed, you would think that they would want to take care of their star. And make no mistake, she is done. Me thinks there are some burnt bridges here now, which can be hard to rebuild. Sure, they want to move on to the next generation of stars in the franchise, but this is not the way to do it, and right before filming the next one. End of the day, Neve Campbell is right. Her value to the franchise is absolute, and she should have been paid accordingly.