New Character Poster For John Wick: Chapter 4 Released For Wick Week

Wick Week continues, and that means we have some new John Wick: Chapter 4 content. Now we have to wonder if we're only going to get content for this movie, considering we have a spinoff that should be wrapping any day and a TV show waiting in the wings. We'll have to see, but for now, Lionsgate is starting out small with a new character poster for the man himself.

Everything about this franchise could not slap any harder if it tried, and if everyone involved would like to make a billion more of these films, I think the public would be totally on board. The week might have started off with just a new character poster, but the tweet that shared this poster did reveal that Wick Week will include a trailer dropping on Thursday. If that's what we're getting on Thursday though, what are we getting at the end of the week? Like we said, spinoff and TV show information, please, and thank you.

John Wick: Chapter 4: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. It is directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters by Derek Kolstad. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are producing, and Keanu Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseornek are executive producing. It will be released on March 24, 2023.