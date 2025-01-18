Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: snow white

New HQ Image From Disney's Snow White Has Been Released

A new still from Disney's Snow White has been released. It gives a great shot of the Evil Queen's costumes for all of the cosplayers.

Article Summary A new still from Disney's Snow White unveils a detailed look the Evil Queen's costume.

Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler as Snow White in the latest Disney live-action remake.

Mufasa: The Lion King seems to have rallied at the box office, but using that as proof that people are still interested in Disney live-action remakes is kind of stupid. So, the real test will be Disney's Snow White, which will be released in March. This movie feels like there is a lot going against it, and no one has been that excited. While Snow White's costumes have been getting a lot of flack, maybe people will give some more grace to the Evil Queen. She looks pretty cool, and Disney has released a still that feels like it was specifically geared toward cosplayers so they could get all the details ready for the spring and summer convention season. We still have some time to go for the narrative to flip on this film, and it really seemed like no one was interested in Mufasa, and that managed to turn things around quite nicely, so who knows — stranger things have certainly happened.

Snow White: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

