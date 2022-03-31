New International Poster for Jurassic World: Dominion

The summer movie season still feels like a far-off dream, but it really isn't that far away. In a little over two months, we will be getting the very delayed third Jurassic World movie after it had quite a few issues trying to finish production, thanks to the pandemic. It looks like things are actually going to happen this time around unless something really awful happens. We haven't seen a ton from Jurassic World: Dominion yet, but that will likely change very soon. We have a new international poster right now, thanks to the always lovely people over at IMP Awards.

There are a lot of movies coming out in 2022 that can be defined as "oh yeah, I forgot that was going to be a thing" productions. Jurassic World: Dominion is one of them. No one seems to be talking about the series much in the last couple of years, and people really didn't like Fallen Kingdom as much as the first one. It still made a ton of money, but this was 2018, and the more time went on, the more it became apparent that the 2018/2019 box office numbers just weren't sustainable. Perhaps more people will get excited for this movie once Universal kicks up the marketing in the spring, or maybe when we know, we're going to see a summer movie season since it's still up in the air.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.