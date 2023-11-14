Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: alien legion, tim miller, Warner Bros

Alien Legion Film Coming From Deadpool Director Tim Miller

Warner Bros. have acquired the rights to 80's space comic Alien Legion and attached Deadpool director Tim Miller to helm the film.

Alien Legion is a blast from the past for comic fans, and this afternoon, Warner Bros. brought it back to the forefront of everyone's mind. They have acquired the rights to the comic, originally published by Marvel, and have Deadpool director Tim Miller in line to helm the project. Don Murphy and Susan Montford of Angry Films will produce, as well as Aaron Ryder. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the project, which previously had been set up at Miramax arm Dimension Films and even Disney. Warner's looks to be setting up their own space adventure franchise with this pick-up to pair with Dune should that continue past Part 2 in 2024.

Alien Legion Is A Great Story

Legion was co-created by Carl Potts, a former editor and writer at Marvel, and was introduced as part of the publisher's creator-owned imprint, Epic Comics, in 1983. It became the line's longest-running title, even outliving the imprint when it was moved to other publishers in the 21st century. Alan Zelenetz and Frank Cirocco are the other co-creators. Described as "the French Foreign Legion in space," the stories focused on an intergalactic peace-keeping force that took in all manner of species without asking too many questions about their pasts or intentions, operating within an unwieldy government system known as the Galactic Union that is straining to be a democratic melting pot. Prejudice and bad intentions abound, and struggle with well-intentioned idealists. Among the key characters are Sarigar, a captain from a serpent-like species that were once used as slave labor; the brutish degenerate Juger Grimrod, with his green skin and deep hostility towards authority; the gentle four-armed medic, Meico; and Torie Montroc, a human who is being forced to do a tour of duty in the Legion in order to receive his inheritance.

This series is still more popular than people give it credit for, with a very loyal fanbase. In the shop I run, we get asked for it often, and people get lost in discussions about it constantly. If done right, Warner's could have a pretty solid franchise on their hands.

