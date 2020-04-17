Star Wars Zoom Backgrounds Are Finally Here From The Whole Saga

Star Wars Zoom backgrounds are now available to download. Easily one of the most requested background drops to take place so far, if not the most requested. There are eight total backgrounds to choose from right now, and they span the whole saga, really. Star Wars fans can travel to Hoth, Bespin, Tataouine, the hallways of the Millennium Falcon, an X-Wing hangar, the bridge of a Star Destroyer, visit the Emperor's Throne form Rise of Skywalker, or just be in space in a starfield. The Zoom background phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down either, as people continue to work from home.

Star Wars Zoom Backgrounds Could Set a Record

How many people would just download these as desktop backgrounds, let alone for Zoom? While there is no way they possibly create all of the backgrounds people would want from the saga, I will say that not having a Dagobah one is weird. Also, it would have been cool to see the animated series represented as well. I mean, Clone Wars is running as we speak, why not throw a Clone Wars background up? Star Wars Rebels Ghost ship would also have been welcome.

Speaking of cool backgrounds, why did it take Lucasfilm so long to jump on this train? It has been weeks now. You know a ton of users were holding out for these. These past few years, part of their problem is that they are way late to jump on trends and hold too much back. While that is understandable for the films themselves, there is no reason for it when it comes to things like Zoom backgrounds.

Out of these Star Wars backgrounds, I already set mine as the Tataouine one. I even made it my desktop background, because it is gorgeous. It will stay that way until I can get a Dagobah one. Which will you be using?