New Napoleon Trailer Spotlights The Title Character's Bloody Rise

The second trailer for the Ridley Scott's Napoleon dropped today. The film will be released in theaters on November 22nd.

This awards season, a decent portion of the eyes will be focused on Apple Original Films as they have two big movies with a good chance of taking home some Oscar gold. It's still a bit too early to tell how likely any of that is, but we are seeing more about the film that is dropping next month. Sony Pictures and Apple dropped the second trailer for Napoleon today, featuring a lot of Vanessa Kirby. She could frankly tell me to do anything, and I would do it while on my knees, and that seems to be her entire character in this film as well, so wins all around.

The first of the two big Apple Original Film releases is coming out this weekend with Killers of the Flower Moon, but Sony and Apple also have their film next month with Napoleon. Of the two films, Napoleon probably has the chance of generating a wider audience because people seem to like when Ridley Scott does historical films [mostly because he absolutely rules at them]. This film doesn't look any different; it features an impressive cast and amazing-looking battle scenes. It was even shot in record time, according to Scott. The theatrical cut hits later next month, but there will be a reported four-hour directors cut that will stream to AppleTV+ at some point as well.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

