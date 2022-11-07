New Poster For Shazam! Fury of the Gods Drops

Black Adam is continuing to do well at the box office, and the year is coming to a close without any more major blockbuster projects from Warner Bros. on the horizon. So it's time to start looking ahead to 2023 and what will come then. Recently, Warner Bros. and DC decided to delay a bunch of the DC movies, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods which has managed to get moved up and delayed within the same year. An impressive feat for the sequel to the best DC movie [do not @ me]. March isn't that far away, so the marketing will start kicking up soon, and star Zachary Levi shared a new poster on social media this morning.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Summary, Cast, Release Date

From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson, who, upon reciting the magic word ""HAZAM!," "is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A DDog'sJourney as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise), and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad). It is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!, TThere'sSomeone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Fate of the Furious), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on March 17, 2023.