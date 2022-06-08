New Thor: Love and Thunder TV Spot Features New Guardians Footage

We are entering the final month leading into the release of a Marvel movie, so now might be the time to stop watching the marketing if you want to remain spoiler-free. Thor: Love and Thunder hasn't given a lot away yet, or so it seems, but by the time Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came around, it was like they gave away most of the movie. Tickets for this new movie go on sale this coming Monday, and with tickets always comes a barrage of TV spots. TV spots, like the one that was posted today, was where Marvel ended up spoiling most of Doctor Strange. This new TV spot for Thor does have new footage, but it doesn't seem to have much new footage. Some of that new footage features the Guardians of the Galaxy. It's still really unclear how much of a role they will play in this movie, but if I were a betting woman, I would expect them to show up in acts one and three and not in two.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.