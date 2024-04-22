Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: boy kills world, Roadside Attractions

Boy Kills World: New Clip Spotlights Some Brutal Hand-To-Hand Fighting

Roadside Attractions has released a new clip from Boy Kills World, which features some nice, brutal hand-to-hand combat.

Article Summary Roadside Attractions drops a fierce new clip from Boy Kills World, showcasing raw melee combat.

The film didn't disappear post-festival buzz and is getting a solid marketing push for its release.

Boy Kills World features Bill Skarsgård on a vengeful quest in a post-apocalyptic dystopia.

Mark your calendars for the release date: April 26, 2024, and gear up for martial arts chaos.

We've been talking up this month for its plethora of fascinating releases at the box office for a while now. Unfortunately, aside from Civil War, nothing really seems to be hitting, which is a shame because most of these projects are decent to very good. The month isn't over; maybe the last couple will do better. One of those movies coming out this week, along with Challengers, is Boy Kills World. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and, thankfully, wasn't one of those festival films with a ton of buzz that just vanishes and never gets any sort of release. Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate have given this one a decent marketing push and dropped a new clip at IGN. We get to see some brutal hand-to-hand combat between Boy and a woman with a very fancy helmet.

Boy Kills World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf, and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

Boy Kill World, directed by Moritz Mohr, stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, with Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, and Famke Janssen. Voice of "Boy" Narrated by H. Jon Benjamin. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!