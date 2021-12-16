Kingsman 3 is a Go and Will Start Filming in September

The reviews for the next entry in the Kingsman series dropped on Monday, and while we at Bleeding Cool more or less liked it, other critics don't seem to be as keen. There have been talks about a third, or technically a fourth, including this prequel movie for a long time now. However, the Fox buyout with Disney slowed things down if the ten release dates for The King's Man is anything to go by. However, the dust has settled with the buyout and with COVID seemingly slowing down or becoming something that productions just learn how to deal with. The last we heard about Kingsman 3 was a script out there back in 2019, but ComicBook.com recently interviewed director Matthew Vaughn, who said that the script is done, production is ready to go, and they are going to start filming in September.

"We're all set to go,' Vaughn said. 'We start filming in September." He teased that this Kingsman 3 will wrap up Eggsy's story.

It sounds like Kingman 3is going to happen whether or not The King's Man is able to find an audience in the very busy December season. We'll probably learn more about this one in the spring or summer of 2022 as we get closer to the start of production.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in "The King's Man."

The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. It will be released on December 22nd.