Nia Dacosta: "Jimmy Is The Sephiroth Of The 28 Years Later Universe"

Director Nia DaCosta is a big Final Fantasy fan, and when asked if the games inspired 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, DaCosta compared Jimmy to FFVII's infamous villain.

Director Nia DaCosta has covered a lot of ground in terms of genre and inspiration for the past few years, from Candyman to The Marvels to Hedda last year. She's kicking off 2026 with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the sequel shot back-to-back with 28 Years Later, but it's very much not a rehash. DaCosta has been clear from the beginning that she went into this wanting to do her own thing, but that doesn't mean that some of the same inspirations aren't poking through. We got the chance to speak to DaCosta, and when we saw during her Reddit AMA that she was not only a Final Fantasy fan, but a fan of FFVII in particular? Well, sometimes you get the chance to ask an amazing director an incredibly nerdy question, and you both have way too much fun with it.

Unintentional Final Fantasy Inspiration In 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Kaitlyn Booth: So, I'm also a Final Fantasy girlie. I saw you mention that. Seven is also a massive, massive inspiration and has such a special place in my heart.

Nia DaCosta: That was my first one.

Kaitlyn Booth: Oh, yeah, me too, me, too, absolutely. Is there anything in this movie that is inspired by the games, like there was on The Marvels?

Nia DaCosta: Ooh! Not consciously. I'm sure subconsciously somewhere, because all that stuff is always swirling around in my head. You know, maybe… I mean, in terms of like a light-haired villain–. [Interviewer at this point is not professional in the slightest and might be lowkey laughing like a hyena.] –who is whimsical and terrifying. You know, maybe Jimmy is the Sephiroth of the 20 Years Later universe, I dunno. [Continued unprofessional levels of nerding out] That's so funny. Yeah, not consciously, but I'm sure somewhere in there.

Kaitlyn Booth: He's certainly got the parental issues, too, you know – just daddy issues versus mommy issues.

Nia DaCosta: Exactly.

Creativity intentionally and unintentionally draws inspiration from many different wells, but DaCosta making this comparison for Sir Jimmy in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is going to speak volumes to Final Fantasy fans.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

