Nick Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, And Maurice Compte Join The Odyssey

Nick Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, and Maurice Compte are the latest to join the already epic cast of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey.

The film features a star-studded ensemble including Matt Damon and Zendaya, releasing July 17, 2026.

Nolan returns to Universal after Oppenheimer's success, filming The Odyssey with new IMAX technology.

Oppenheimer's success set up Nolan's continued relationship with Universal, granting him creative freedom.

Earlier today, Mia Goth joined the already large and impressive cast of The Odyssey, and Deadline is reporting that three more names have been added to the growing ensemble. When you're adapting an epic poem, you need an epic cast, and this is going to be one epic cast. This will be one of those movies where, in every frame, there is some other massive actor who maybe has three lines but holds the entire film together. The next three people joining the cast are Nick Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, and Maurice Compte.

Tarabay has been all over the place and has had a lot of roles on television, including Stargirl, The Expense, Spartacus, and a bunch of other shows that you probably watched. Gonzales is another veteran television actor with reoccurring roles on Mayans M.C. and Lodge 49, and he recently had a three-episode run on The Rookie. Compte was also on Mayans M.C., but he also had appeared in multiple episodes of In the Dark, The Last Ship, Narcos, and Power. Me thinks we can start making "who isn't in The Odyssey" jokes now.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal For The Odyssey Makes Total Sense

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, and Mia Goth have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

