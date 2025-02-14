Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: christopher nolan, the odyssey

The Odyssey: Mia Goth Is The Latest To Join The Impressive Cast

Mia Goth is the latest to join the already massive and impressive cast of Christopher Nolan's big-screen adaptation of The Odyssey.

Article Summary Mia Goth joins Christopher Nolan's star-studded cast for his adaptation of The Odyssey.

This epic film is set to be filmed across the globe using cutting-edge IMAX technology.

Christopher Nolan returns to Universal after the success of Oppenheimer and Barbenheimer buzz.

The Odyssey's release is slated for July 17, 2026, promising a mythic action epic in theaters worldwide.

The cast of The Odyssey continues to grow, proving that when you're adapting an epic poem, you're going to need one epic cast. No one from Universal or Christopher Nolan's camp has said who is playing whom just yet, but the names just keep coming. Earlier this month, we learned that Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton had all joined the cast, and it would be filmed at least partially in Sicily on Goat Island, where Odysseus landed, which, considering the director we're dealing with here, shouldn't be surprising at all. Variety had another casting drop today, and this time, it's Mia Goth. Goth has been making a name for herself in horror movies recently, but she is one hell of a dramatic actor; Pearl is all the proof you need of that.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal For The Odyssey Makes Total Sense

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!