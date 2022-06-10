Nike Drama From Ben Affleck Adds Eight To The Cast

Nike will be the subject of a film for Prime Video from director Ben Affleck, who will also star. Joining him will be Matt Damon, Jason Bateman (Ozark), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Chris Tucker (Rush Hour franchise), Marlon Wayans (Respect), Chris Messina (Sharp Objects), Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), Tom Papa (Behind the Candelabra) and Julius Tennon (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar). The film started production in LA this past Monday. Alex Convery penned the original script, titled Air Jordan, which was named to the 2021 Black List of the best-unproduced screenplays. Deadline had the story of the cast assembled for the film.

Nike's Story Should Make For An Entertaining Story

"The untitled sports marketing film will tell the incredible story of how maverick sneaker salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) led a fledgling running shoe company called Nike in its pursuit of the most transformative athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan. Affleck will portray Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the story surrounding Nike's longshot effort to sign Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-'80s, an endorsement that seemed impossible at the time but which would become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and an athlete and launched the global, multibillion-dollar contemporary sneaker industry. Sonny's relentless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third-place shoe company takes him to Jordan's parents, and in particular his powerful, dynamic mother, as well as to former coaches, advisors, friends, and those close to Michael. Jordan himself is a giant mythic figure hovering above the movie and never seen, while Sonny tries to reach him by gaining access to those close to him and around him."

I am so in on this. The history and culture of Nike are endlessly fascinating, and that up there may just be one of the most impressive casts assembled this year. More on this as we find it out for sure.