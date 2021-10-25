No Time to Die Star Daniel Craig's Advice for James Bond Successor

No Time to Die star Daniel Craig was able to finally say goodbye to the signature role of James Bond after five films since his 2006 debut in Casino Royale. Like his predecessors before him, Craig's had a love-hate relationship with the franchise, grateful for its fame but also bitter over the grind from its grueling physical demands. Appearing on Kevin Hart's podcast Straight from the Hart, the actor offered some sage blunt advice to his successor, whomever MGM finds.

"There's a couple of things I'd say, but I mean, one is don't be shit," Craig said. "I would say you've got to grab it and make it your own. I think that's the way to go forward. I mean, I just committed myself to it as much as I possibly could and tried to sort of elevate it as much as I could. I hope I've left it in a good place, and I hope the next person can just make it fly. It's an amazing franchise; I still think there's a lot of stories to tell."

Franchise Success

MGM and Eon announced they have no plans on successor talk until 2022. As the third highest-grossing franchise in film history, the Craig films make up of over half the combined take, currently at $7.6 billion globally. His third film Skyfall is the only Bond entry that topped over $1 billion overall. No Time to Die, since its early October release, topped $500 million globally. The film's numerous delays are attributed to the pandemic. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the film also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ana de Armas.

