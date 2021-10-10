Bond Comes In Low At $56 Million, Venom Still Strong At Box Officce

Bond will rule the weekend box office, just not as much as we thought. The swan song for Daniel Craig, No Time To Die, will finish the weekend at $56 million, a number a tad shy of the estimated $60 million it was hoping for. Long runtimes and an older-skewing audience are likely to blame for the somewhat soft opening. However, its total has already crossed the $250 million mark, so this is far from a disaster. Bond opens a bit lower in the US usually but should play well for weeks.

Bond Outperforms Venom, But The Latter More Impressive

What is impressive, though, is the hold by Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The movie falls to number two with $32 million, a 64% decline against a huge tentpole competitor like Bond. That puts it at $146.5 million, which has it ahead of the first Venom film after 11 days of release. In a depressed box office and against stiff competition, that should have Sony dancing down the halls this week. Huge results for them. As for the rest of the top five, it remains pretty top-heavy. Addams Family 2 comes in at three with $10 million, while Shang-Chi continues to bank money at four with $4 million. Rounding out the top five is The Many Saints of Newark, which is a huge box office disappointment so far. In its second weekend, it only managed $1.4 million. Thank god for HBO Max for that one.

Here is the top five at the Weekend Box Office for October 8th:

No Time To Die: $56 million Venom: Let There Be Carnage: $32 million Addams Family 2: $10 million Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: $4 million The Many Saints of Newark: $1.4 million

Next week, Michael Myers is back in Halloween Kills. While we would have had a huge number in mind, it is now also opening same-day streaming on Peacock and is facing Bond and Venom. It should be an interesting battle.