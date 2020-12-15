Check Out The Trailer For Nomadland, Starring Frances McDormand

Nomadland is a new drama film starring Frances McDormand as Fern, who packs up her car and lives off the grid as a nomad after the economic collapse of her town. The film will also star three real-life nomads and is the third film from exciting director Chloé Zhao. This also continues the strong character work that McDormand has been doing these last couple of years, as she attempts to vie for yet another Oscar. From the trailer alone, Nomadland may get her there. Check out the trailer below.

Nomadland Synopsis & Poster

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. Fern lost everything in the Great Recession and seeks the wisdom and hospitality of real-life nomads in the U.S. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells as Fern's mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

The film has already started gaining a ton of awards momentum. Zhao won the people's choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the first time a film has won both top honors at the two festivals. The film also stars David Strathairn and Peter Spears. Nomadland is also already starting to appear on end of year lists and shot lists for prizes all around the world, so expect to hear a bunch about it for the next few months.

Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Peter Spears, Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells, and directed by Chloé Zhao, opens on February 19th, 2021.