Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the bride

The Bride! – New Behind-The-Scenes And High-Quality Images Released

One new behind-the-scenes image and one new high-quality image from Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! have been released.

Article Summary New behind-the-scenes and high-quality images for Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! have been unveiled.

The Bride! is generating significant buzz as a potential breakout hit or spectacular misfire this spring.

Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale lead a star-studded cast in this bold reimagining of a classic story.

The Bride! is set for theatrical and IMAX release from Warner Bros. on March 6, 2026.

If there is one spring release you should keep an eye on because it has some pretty big potential, it's The Bride! Absolutely everything about this film promises to either be a masterpiece or one of the biggest hot messes of the entire year, and it's very unlikely that it will end up anywhere in the middle. Star Jessie Buckley is going to be coming out of awards season with a ton of [rightfully earned] buzz thanks to Hamnet, and Christian Bale always goes for broke no matter what movie he's in. If there was any concept where his turning it up to 11 is the best idea, it would be this one. We still have a few months to go, but one new behind-the-scenes image and one new high-quality image from the film appeared online for all to see. Very curious if this one is on anyone's radar yet. Let us know in the comments.

The Bride!: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Maggie Gyllenhaal (Academy Award-nominated writer/director of The Lost Daughter) and starring Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley and Academy Award winner Christian Bale comes THE BRIDE! A bold, iconoclastic take on one of the world's most compelling stories.

A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!

The film stars Buckley, Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, with Bening, Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and Oscar winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

Gyllenhaal is supported behind the camera by a team of award-winning film artisans, including director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and costume designer Sandy Powell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A First Love Films / In The Current Company Production, A Maggie Gyllenhaal Film: THE BRIDE!. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on March 6, 2026, and internationally beginning 4 March 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!