Marvel Studios Possibly Considering Downey/Johansson Comeback?

Is Marvel Studios seriously considering a return for Iron Man and Black Widow to the MCU? A new report suggests it is possible.

Key Points Marvel Studios considering reviving Iron Man and Black Widow post-'Endgame'.

Bringing back Robert Downey Jr. & Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t come cheaply.

Marvel Studios finds itself in a tough position with decreased fan engagement.

Question is raised: Would the return of original Avengers repair or merely patch the issue?

Marvel Studios is facing its first big bout of fatigue, and they are considering drastic measures to try and pull themselves out of it. According to a huge new report over at Variety, the studio is considering the possibility of reversing two of their major character deaths. Namely, they are considering paying hefty price tags to bring back Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. Nothing is confirmed, and really, it is just speculation at this point, but for a studio that could do no wrong three years ago to consider such a drastic move tells the town that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are feeling the collar tighten.

Marvel Studios Might Be Feeling The Heat To Consider That Move

Sources say there have been talks to bring back the original gang for an "Avengers" movie. This would include reviving Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, both of whom were killed off in "Endgame." (That shouldn't be a stumbling block — in comic books, beloved characters are often killed off, only to be resurrected thanks to the power of things like the multiverse.) But the studio hasn't yet committed to the idea — if it were able to bring those actors back, it wouldn't come cheap. Sources say Downey Jr.'s upfront salary for "Iron Man 3" was around $25 million.

There is no doubt that the shine is off Marvel Studios right now. They have produced so much content since Endgame took over the world that it was inevitable that not all of it would work. But I think that the problem here is two-fold: the new characters they have introduced have not resonated with fans they way the original Avengers did, and the general public to some degree jumped off the train after Endgame, because Marvel Studios trained them that it was the end of the story, and they haven't come back. Would those two returning fix things or just be a band-aid on a leak? Time will tell I guess.

