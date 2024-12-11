Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu: 2 New Clips Released As Ellen Holds Hands With Death

Focus Features has released two more clips from Robert Eggers's new film, Nosferatu. In one clip, Ellen describes a nightmare in which she held hands with death.

Focus Features is continuing its marathon promotional run for Nosferatu, and we can't honestly blame them because this would be a hard movie to sell anytime, let alone on Christmas. However, we're getting this as a Christmas movie, and people will be broke and saving for things to get even worse for them next year, so we have to wonder how many will take a risk on a film like this during the holiday season. There is a decent chance this is one of those releases that could rebound hard in the New Year. We can hope people check it out; Robert Eggers always makes interesting movies, even when they don't entirely work that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. This one promises some very good performances, and we get some hints of that in two of the clips they have released. We see Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) describing a dream where she meets death and is happy. We also see Willem Dafoe just doing The Most, as he always does in every role, revealing exactly what everyone is dealing with.

Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

