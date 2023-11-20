Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, nosferatu, robert eggers

Nosferatu: Robert Eggers Teases Old School Gothic Horror For Remake

Robert Eggers is teasing what we should be expecting from his highly anticipated remake of horror classic Nosferatu in 2024.

Article Summary Robert Eggers teases scary, Gothic horror in his Nosferatu remake set for 2024.

Bill Skarsgård's transformation into Count Orlok suggests a standout performance.

Eggers aims for a Gothic horror revival with an old-school Gothic film that actually terrifies.

The star-studded cast also includes Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Nicholas Hoult.

Nosferatu is director Robert Eggers's latest film, set to release in 2024. It will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. This is high up on most horror fans' list of most anticipated films of next year, and Empire today has a first look at the film as well as a couple of comments on the tone of the film, and the transformation of Skarsgard into a new version of Count Orlok.

Nosferatu For A New Generation

"Yeah, it's a scary film. It's a horror movie", Eggers told Empire. "It's a Gothic horror movie. And I do think that there has been an old-school Gothic movie that's actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case."

Eggers also praised Skarsgård's transformation for the role, saying, "Bill has so transformed, I'm fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he's just… he's not there."

Since the cast was announced for this film, I think I can speak for all of the horror community when I say that Nosferatu became a dream project. Eggers has so many quality films under his belt already, including the instant horror classic The Witch. To see the director team up with an actor like Skarsgard for this role? That is the type of stuff we all hope to see in our lifetime. They need to give us more on this one ASAP. I need to see stills, I need to see a trailer, and I want to read interviews. There is no piece of information that I do not want to see from this film. My only hope is that it gets a fall release, that only seems proper on this one.

Nosferatu will see release in 2024, though we do not know when yet.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!