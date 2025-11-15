Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: isla fisher, lionsgate, Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Star on Her Character's Return

One of the stars of Lionsgate's Now You See Me: Now You Don't addresses her character's return to the third installment.

Article Summary Isla Fisher returns as Henley Reeves in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t after missing the second film.

Fisher reveals Henley’s comeback is driven by activism, tackling a human trafficking crime ring.

Henley’s absence is explained as time spent with her child, sidelining theories of behind-the-scenes drama.

The Four Horsemen reunite for a high-stakes heist, facing new tech-savvy rivals and dangerous enemies.

Now You See Me is finally making a comeback with Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and this time the original Four Horsemen are all in the mix again. That includes Isla Fisher's Henley Reeves, who skipped the second movie and left fans wondering if she had been quietly written out for good. In real life, Fisher sat out Now You See Me 2 due to pregnancy, but the threequel gives Henley a proper return and a more grounded reason for why she has been off the grid.

Speaking with Screen Rant about where Henley has been, Fisher explained that the character has not just been chasing the next flashy stunt. "As for Henley, I think she's been with her kid. But truly, she's not coming back because of her ego or because she wants to resolve things with Danny Atlas, who sidelined her as an assistant. I think it's much more about the fact that she feels passionately about this disgusting person and the human trafficking and money laundering, and she wants to be involved in activism. This is a way to use her skillset and align with her friends and new horsemen to right the wrongs."

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Cast, Plot, and Release Date

Now You See Me: Now You Don't catches up with the Horsemen after a long stretch apart, pulling them back together for a new Eye-sanctioned heist that targets Veronika Vanderberg, a diamond mogul using her empire to hide money laundering and human trafficking operations. For Henley, the new setup (and return) also nudges her out of former "assistant" territory and into something closer to a cause-driven saboteur, which lines up nicely with Fisher's comments about activism.

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Fisher all return, alongside Morgan Freeman and Mark Ruffalo, while Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt join as a Gen Z trio who start out impersonating the Horsemen with advanced tech. Ruben Fleischer directs with a script by Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Seth-Grahame Smith.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is in theaters November 14, 2025, with a fourth movie already in development, so it looks like the magic is sticking around a while longer.

