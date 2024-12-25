Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Paddington in Peru

A New Holiday Themed Paddington in Peru Poster Has Been Released

Sony Pictures has released Christmas-themed posters for Paddington in Peru. The movie will be released on February 14, 2025.

Article Summary Sony unveils a holiday-themed poster for Paddington in Peru, arriving in theaters on February 17, 2025.

Paddington receives a letter that sparks a new adventure with the Brown family to Peru.

Epic journey through Amazon rainforest and the stunning peaks of Peru awaited in the new film.

The movie showcases themes of family and heritage, with an all-star cast and Dougal Wilson directing.

If you're struggling through this holiday season, Sony is here to remind you that there is one reason to carry on: Paddington in Peru. The first two films are considered nearly perfect to the point that people were breathlessly reporting that this film was the lowest on Rotten Tomatoes, which is still a score in the 90s at the time of writing. It's not uncommon for studios to do themed posters. We got one from Marvel yesterday, and today, we got one from Paddington. Now, if only Sony could explain why they keep delaying the release date of this film, that would be fantastic.

Paddington In Peru: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington In Peru brings the world's most beloved bear back itshis roots, his home,and Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar-strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible.

With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will ever forget. Along the way the group meet new friends, including the dashing riverboat captain Hunter and his daughter Gina. They join them on their thrilling escapades through the Amazon rainforest and up to the stunning mountain peaks of Peru. Together, they encounter unexpected challenges, and Paddington begins to uncover surprising secrets about his past. Throughout the ups and downs, his unwavering optimism and kindness shine brightly in this brand-new Paddington cinematic adventure that reinforces the importance of family and the joy of embracing one's heritage.

Paddington In Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson, stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous with Olivia Colman with Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. It will be released on February 17, 2025.

