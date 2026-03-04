Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: ocean's prequel

Ocean's Prequel: Lee Isaac Chung Will Not Longer Direct

Director Lee Isaac Chung has reportedly left the Ocean's Prequel film, citing "creative differences," though Margot Robbie is still attached to star.

Article Summary Lee Isaac Chung exits the Ocean's Prequel film due to creative differences, according to Deadline.

Margot Robbie remains attached to star, while Bradley Cooper's involvement is not confirmed.

The film is set as a 1960s Europe period piece, taking the franchise back to its stylish roots.

Initial production delays and shifting cast have kept the Ocean's Prequel project in development limbo.

The Ocean's Prequel film has officially lost its director, which is a real shame. There appear to be two different Ocean adjacent films currently in the works. We have Ocean's 14, which returning cast members have started teasing low-key, and then we have this prequel, which has been around longer but keeps running into roadblocks. It appears they have run into another roadblock since, according to Deadline, director Lee Isaac Chung has stepped away from the project due to creative differences. The state about the parting confirms that was the reason and says, says, "this is an amicable split due to creative differences."

It went on to say, "Lee Isaac is a singular filmmaking talent whose vision and partnership have been invaluable to Warner Bros. and LuckyChap throughout this journey. Our experience with him has only deepened our enthusiasm to collaborate on future projects together." The report confirms that Margot Robbie is still set to star, but there isn't anything about Bradley Cooper, who joined the cast back in October 2025.

Ocean's Eleven Prequel Reportedly Heads To 1960s Europe

Back in May 2022, Margot Robbie was brought on to star in and produce a new Ocean's Eleven, teaming her up with director Jay Roach to develop a new entry in the franchise. Carrie Soloman was brought on the script, and we don't have many details yet. It will be a period piece, so instead of the new movies set in the current day that incorporate that technology into the heist, this Ocean's film is heading back to the 1960s in Europe. As for Roach, he directed Bombshell, which got Robbie her supporting actress Oscar nomination. Robbie is set to produce with Tom Ackerly at Lucky Chap. Roach is also set to produce along with Michelle Graham. Executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and Lucky Chap's Josey McNamara.

In September 2022, Ryan Gosling joined the cast, reuniting the two Barbie stars in the project. Initially, production was scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023, but was delayed due to writers and actors requiring livable wages. However, as of July 2025, it's being reported that the cast hasn't been set, so Robbie and Gosling's casting was uncertain. Robbie's casting was confirmed in October 2025, along with Bradley Cooper signing on and confirming that Lee Isaac Chung will direct, though Chung left the project due to creative differences in March 2026.

