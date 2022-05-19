Margot Robbie Will Star in a New Ocean's Eleven Film

Fans of the Ocean's movies have a new entry to look forward to. Ocean's 11 was released back in 1960 and starred all five members of the Rat Pack, and the franchise came back in a very big way in 2001. Ocean's Eleven kicked off a three-movie trilogy that, while Ocean's Twelve is a bit of a mess, Ocean's Thirteen redeemed it, and they are fondly remembered. Warner Bros. brought the franchise back again in 2018 with an all-female cast with Ocean's 8. It was also very well received but didn't quite get the box office acclaim that the previous movies. At least, not the box office acclaim by 2018 standards which meant it made just under $300 million on a budget of $70 million. Since then, we haven't heard anything about the series until today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has tapped Margot Robbie, who will star and produce, and teamed her with Jay Roach to develop a new entry in the franchise.,

The initial report is listing the movie as a "prequel," but it's unclear what kind of connection it will have to the previous films if any. Carrie Soloman is writing the script, and we don't have very many details just yet. It will be a period piece, so instead of the new movies which are set in the current day that they are released with that technology, this Ocean's film is heading back to the 1960s in Europe. Robbie is a woman who thrives in period pieces, and she is Warner Bros.'s favorite girl, so it really isn't a surprise that they brought her on. As for Roach, he directed Bombshell, which did get Robbie her supporting actress Oscar nomination.

Robbie is set to produce with Tom Ackerly at Lucky Chap. Roach is also set to produce along with Michelle Graham. Executive producing are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and Lucky Chap's Josey McNamara. Village Roadshow is also involved in an executive producer capacity and may also co-finance. It's also specified, as previously stated, that this is a project that is in development but not greenlit. However, they are looking to start in the spring of 2023. With the acclaim Robbie keeps bringing in for the studio and how well the Ocean's have done in the past, I'd say that greenlight is a pretty good bet. However, with the Discovery merger, who knows.