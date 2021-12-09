Operation Fortune Trailer Debuts Latest Ritchie/Statham Film

Operation Fortune is the newest collaboration between Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham, coming in 2022. The trailer debuted today, though we still do not know when in 2022 the film will hit theaters. Joining Statham in the movie are Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant. Statham plays a spy trying to stop the sale of some kind of new weapons technology blah blah blah. It doesn't matter. Statham does Statham things, the whole cast is quippy, and everyone looks like they are having fun, but not TOO much fun. So, it is a Guy Ritchie film. Check out the trailer below.

Operation Fortune Synopsis

"In the film, super-spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world's best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world. Operation Fortune releases in 2022 only in theaters."

The last couple of Guy Ritchie films, if you don't count Aladdin, that is, have been up and down. Wrath of Man was too twisty and predictable, while The Gentleman I really enjoyed and had some of that Guy Ritchie flair. The Gentleman also didn't have Jason Statham in it. I am just pointing that out. This does look more like The Gentleman than Wrath of Man, and Plaza is great in everything. Also: good on Cary Elwes for getting in this one; it has been nice to see him pop up more as of late. Operation Fortune will release at some point in theaters in 2022.