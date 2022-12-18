Oppenheimer Trailer Released, Film Out July 21st, 2023

Oppenheimer, the next epic from director Christopher Nolan, has released its first trailer. The cast includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, Louise Lombard, Scott Grimes, Christopher Denham, James D'Arcy, David Rysdahl, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Josh Peck, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Matthias Schweighöfer, Gustaf Skarsgård, Devon Bostick, Alex Wolff, Tony Goldwyn, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, Gary Oldman, Josh Zuckerman, Olivia Thirlby, and Casey Affleck. Basically if you are not in this movie, fire your agent. Check out the trailer below.

Oppenheimer Synopsis

"Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan."

"Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography, including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX black and white analog photography. Nolan's films, including Tenet, Dunkirk, Inte rstellar, Inception and The Da rk Knight trilogy, have earned more than $5 billion at the global box office and have been awarded 11 Oscars and 36 nominations, including two Best Picture nominations."