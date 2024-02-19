Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Nimona

Oscar-Nominated Film Nimona Released On YouTube For Free

Netflix released the animated film Nimona, nominated for an Academy Award, on YouTube for everyone to watch for free.

There are a lot of streaming services right now, and we're all a little broke because of the recession, so there is a good chance that one or two have fallen by the wayside in the last couple of years. That's not surprising, all things considered, and Netflix does appear to be aware that there is likely an audience out there that doesn't have their service anymore but might want to watch one of their films that just got an Oscar nomination. 2023 was a banger year for animation, and Netflix came out strong with Nimona, an adaptation of a graphic novel by ND Stevenson. The film was originally being made at Blue Sky Animation. However, when the Fox acquisition happened, Blue Sky was shut down in 2021, and Nimona was canceled even though the film was reportedly less than a year from being finished. However, it was picked up by Netflix and Annapurna in 2022 and was released in 2023 to critical acclaim. Netflix is giving you the chance to check out a movie you might have missed last year by releasing the entire film on YouTube for free. Now go watch one of the best-animated films of last year.

Nimona: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic,c medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, ND Stevenson. It stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Nimona), Riz Ahmed (Ballister Boldheart), Eugene Lee Yang (Ambrosius Goldenloin), Frances Conroy (The Director), Lorraine Toussaint (Queen Valerin), Beck Bennett (Sir Thoddeus Sureblade), Indya Moore (Alamzapam Davis), RuPaul Charles (Nate Knight), Julio Torres (Diego the Squire), Sarah Sherman (Coriander Cadaverish). Directed byand Nimona is an epic tale about finding friendship in the most surprising situations and accepting yourself and others for who they are. Based on the National Book Award-nominated New York Times best-selling graphic novel by. It stars(Nimona),(Ballister Boldheart),(Ambrosius Goldenloin),(The Director),(Queen Valerin),(Sir Thoddeus Sureblade),(Alamzapam Davis),(Nate Knight),(Diego the Squire),(Coriander Cadaverish).

