Paddington 3 Finds Director, Titled Paddington In Peru

Paddington is returning to the big screen as a third film in the series, Paddington in Peru was announced this morning with Dougal Wilson manning the directing chair. This will be his theatrical debut. The director of the previous two films in the series, Paul King, is a little busy at the moment, as he mans the production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel Wonka for WB, which stars Timothee Chalamet. "After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure," said King. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably." The Hollywood Reporter had the news.

Paddington Returns, The World Rejoices

"As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It's a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear," said Wilson. King will stay on as executive producer and also wrote the film. The first two films combined to gross over $500 million at the worldwide box office and were beloved by both critics and audiences alike, which is a rarity these days.

Personally, I have never seen them, though I plan on it. Just one of those "Oh yeah, that exists" things that I forget about until I am reminded. I have not met a single person who had a bad thing to say about Paddington, however, and I think there is a special place in hell for those that do. More on Paddington in Peru as we learn it.