Paddington In Peru: New Trailer, Poster, And Images To Warm Your Heart

Sony has released a new trailer, poster, and five new images from Paddington in Peru to try and warm your cold, dead heart.

Article Summary Sony unveils a heartwarming new trailer for Paddington in Peru, arriving January 17, 2025.

Director Dougal Wilson builds on Paul King's charming foundation with new Paddington adventures.

Explore Paddington's return to Peru, bringing joy and optimism with exciting new characters.

Delight in fresh images and a vibrant poster for this feel-good family film.

Do you need some light in your life? Do you need some hope restored to your cold, dead heart? Are you worried about entering 2025 without a will to live? No need to worry because we're getting a third Paddington movie on January 17, 2025, to help kick off the new year on the right note. These are the definitions of a "feel good" film, and while this one won't see the return of director Paul King, it's clear that the foundation he built with the first two films will be carried over into Paddington in Peru. Sony has dropped a new trailer for the film, a new poster, and five new images for all of us to see.

Paddington In Peru: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington In Peru brings the world's most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar-strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible.

With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will ever forget. Along the way the group meet new friends, including the dashing riverboat captain Hunter and his daughter Gina. They join them on their thrilling escapades through the Amazon rainforest and up to the stunning mountain peaks of Peru. Together, they encounter unexpected challenges, and Paddington begins to uncover surprising secrets about his past. Throughout the ups and downs, his unwavering optimism and kindness shine brightly in this brand-new Paddington cinematic adventure that reinforces the importance of family and the joy of embracing one's heritage.

Paddington In Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson, stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous with Olivia Colman with Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. It will be released on January 17, 2025.

