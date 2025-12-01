Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Paramount Dated Next Sonic Film And The TMNT Hybrid Live-Action Film

Paramount Pictures has dated the next Sonic the Hedgehog and the new hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films for 2028.

Article Summary Paramount sets the release date for the next Sonic the Hedgehog film for December 22, 2028.

A new hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie arrives November 17, 2028.

The Sonic franchise continues to thrive, building on past box office and streaming successes.

Paramount also announces a 40th anniversary theatrical rerelease of Top Gun for May 13, 2026.

Paramount Pictures has officially dated two films in two of its biggest franchises, along with a big anniversary release that is right around the corner. For a long time, studios have had a hard time figuring out how to make a good movie based on video games, and in the last couple of years, it's like something clicked in studio heads, and they finally figured it out. The Sonic movies are fascinating in the sense that they were so close to being a disaster with that initial design, but they put in the overtime and the work after listening to the feedback and have been rewarded for it ten times over. We're three movies and a spin-off TV show into this franchise, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. According to Deadline, the next Sonic film will be released on December 22, 2028. The December release date worked really well for the third movie, so trying to make that happen a second time makes sense.

Along with Sonic, Paramount has also dated another franchise that has been a success story for them over the course of many years. The last time we saw the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, they were in one of the best animated movies of the year, and it seemed like Paramount was going to lean into that corner of the universe. They are still saying that's happening, but they also recently confirmed a new direction for another film. It sounded like we were going to get a comic-accurate version of The Last Ronin, but Paramount decided it would be better to target a family audience. The film is being called "hybrid live-action," and you have to wonder what the difference between that and the 2014 and 2016 movies would be. The new TMNT film has officially been dated for November 17, 2028. November is primetime, as we always say, and the turtles have proven to be winners more than losers overall.

Finally, Paramount has officially dated the 40th Anniversary cut of Top Gun for May 13, 2026. The rerelease market has really taken off in a post-pandemic world, giving people the opportunity to see their favorite movies, which might have been released before they were born, on the big screen. Who could have seen that coming?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!