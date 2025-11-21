Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged:

TMNT Last Ronin Film Dead, Paramount Going Kid Friendly Instead

Paramount is not moving forward with the R-rated TMNT film based on The Last Ronin. Expect more of the same from the next live-action film.

Article Summary Paramount cancels R-rated TMNT: The Last Ronin live-action film and shifts focus to family-friendly content

Neil H. Moritz in talks to produce the new kid-focused Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action reboot

Seth Rogen's TMNT: Mutant Mayhem sequel is set for release in 2027 following the franchise's recent success

The Last Ronin video game remains in development, but fans hoping for a darker movie adaptation are disappointed

TMNT fans were pumped when it was announced a couple of years ago at CinemaCon that Paramount was going forward with a live-action film based on the storyline The Last Ronin. One of the most popular stories starring the turtles ever, the series spawned a prequel, a sequel, a line of NECA figures, and really brought the TMNT back to prominence in comics in a way they haven't been in some time. Well, the excitement is over. THR is reporting that The Last Ronin film is dead, or more "a project that will be revisited another time" as they put it, as Paramount has decided to go "family friendly" with the next live-action TMNT film. Neil H. Moritz, producer on The Fast and the Furious and Sonic the Hedgehog franchises, is in talks to take over.

TMNT Fans Still Have Mutant Mayhem 2 To Look Forward To

There has not been a live-action TMNT film since the two Michael Bay films in 2014 and 2016. The 2014 film did okay, but Out of the Shadows in 2016 bombed badly. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have already reinvigorated the animation side with Mutant Mayhem, released in 2023 to great acclaim with critics and fans, and it was a big success. An animated series was also launched from that, though it was canceled this past fall. A sequel to that film is set to hit theaters on September 17, 2027. The Last Ronin film was to be directed by Nobody's Ilya Naishuller.

For now, the video game is still in active development, so at least there is that. It would have been really great to see Paramount take a chance on a project like The Last Ronin, as fans of IP are drifting towards projects that shy away from the same old song and dance. Ask a Predator fan how happy they are right now. These studios need to freshen things up, not "Sonic-fy" the TMNT. We have seen that numerous times already. Oh well. At least Mutant Mayhem 2 is still coming.

