Paramount Shifts Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7, and More

Paramount Pictures has announced a bunch of new release date changes in light of the 2021 box office still being an unknown. At this point, it really isn't that surprising that Paramount is moving some of their biggest movies because when $200M+ is on the line, you want to make sure that you make back that budget. However, the irony is that the box office isn't ever going to improve unless studios release movies. In terms of people that are looking to get the shortest possible end of the stick, it appears to be Tom Cruise. Cruise's Mission: Impossible movies were the canary in the coal mine when it came to how bad things were going to get. They were the first major production to shut down due to COVID-19, and they have been struggling to get the 7th and 8th movies shot during the pandemic. However, these movies are seeing another delay. According to Deadline, Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed to May 27, 2022, and Mission: Impossible 8 has been delayed to July 7, 2023. Paramount isn't leaving that prime November release date that Mission: Impossible just vacated because Top Gun: Maverick will now be released on November 19, 2021.

Dungeons & Dragons, another development hell project that finally seemed to be getting off of the ground, has been delayed to March 3, 2023. Paramount has also dated a new Star Trek movie for June 9, 2023, but there isn't any indication as to which of the many Star Trek projects that are floating around in various forms of development will get that release date. This also isn't the first time a Star Trek project has been dated, and then Paramount had to move it. Jackass gets another slight delay moving from September 3rd to October 22nd of this year, and the untitled Bee Gees movie has snagged a November 4, 2022 release date for the prime awards season competition.

With Paramount+ in the picture now, it'll be interesting to see which titles are chosen to have that shorter theatrical window and which won't. Top Gun: Maverick won't, but it sounds like Mission: Impossible 7 will? Is Paramount waiting to get through all of their pre-COVID-19 shot movies before they decide that all of their movies will have that shorter release window? We'll have to see but that shorter window could be the make it or break it thing when it comes to this new streaming service staying alive in the extremely competitive streaming market.