The Omen Is Getting A Prequel Film, Arkasha Stevenson Directing

The Omen is returning; only we are going back to the beginning. A new prequel film, The First Omen, is on the way from 20th Century Studios, with Arkasha Stevenson (Legion, Briarpatch) directing. She will also tackle a rewrite of the script with writing partner Tim Smith. David S. Goyer and Keith Levine are producing for Phantom Four, with Gracie Wheelan overseeing for the production label. This will be the sixth film in The Omen franchise, which includes the original 1976 classic starring Gregory Peck and a 2006 remake. Deadline had the news.

Not Sure We Need More Of The Omen

"The Omen introduces Robert Thorn, the American Ambassador in Italy who adopts the newborn Damien to replace the newborn that he has been told was stillborn. When Damien reaches the age of five as Robert is transferred to Britain, strange events unfold, beginning with the boy's nanny committing suicide during his birthday party. Soon afterward, Robert encounters Father Brennan, a Catholic priest who was present at Damien's birth, who attempts to warn him that the child would eventually kill him and his wife; Brennan soon dies, impaled by a falling church spire. Only after Robert's wife Katherine ends up hospitalized with a miscarriage does he come to believe Brennan; Robert and a photographer named Jennings then travel to Rome, where they learn that Damien is the Antichrist and that the death of Robert's child was arranged so the Antichrist child could be raised by a politician."

Not sure we need any more films in The Omen franchise, but I adore the original film so much that I would be lying if a prequel didn't pique my interest. Nothing can top that original, but maybe if they can figure out how to capture the tone…who am I kidding. More on this one as we find it out.