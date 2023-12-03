Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Aquaman 2, aquaman and the lost kingdom, warner bros discovery

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: 2 New BTS Images And 5 HQ Images

Two new behind-the-scenes images and five new high-quality images from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have been released.

Article Summary Dive into New 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' BTS and HQ images.

Box office forecast suggests challenging opening for the sequel.

Director James Wan returns with the original star-studded cast.

Mark your calendar: worldwide release starts December 20, 2023.

December is here, and Warner Bros. Discovery has quite an exciting month ahead of it. They have three massive movies coming out within two weeks of each other, and while they are all looking to grab different sectors of the audience, their respective budgets are too big to try and rely only on the niche audience. It's still unclear which of the three movies will stumble pretty hard since it stands to reason that one will. The early box office numbers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are not looking good as they are currently on track to open between $40-$50 million domestically. The film had a budget north of $200 million, just the number they are telling us. This film has had a lot of delays and false starts, and all of those cost money. So, like most superhero films, this one was budgeted like it would bring in 2018/2019 box office numbers when it never stood a chance of doing that, and it will end up hurting the film overall. Early positive reactions could end up helping this film a lot, and all three of the Warner Bros. Discovery releases have the potential to have decent legs over the rest of 2023 and into 2024. It's just too early to tell still. We have some new film images that show off director James Wan's unique look at this world. We have two behind-the-scenes photos and five high-quality images.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!