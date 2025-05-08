Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer Is Here As Promised

As promised, the first trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites has been released today. The film opens in theaters on September 5.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for what may be their final outing.

This ninth Conjuring installment wraps up "Phase One" of the franchise but teases more to come.

The Conjuring universe has grossed over $2 billion, showing no signs of slowing with Last Rites.

The Conjuring: Last Rites promises to be the swan song for Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren when it debuts in theaters on September 5. Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, Tilly Walker, Molly Cartwright, Peter Wight, and Kate Fahy also star in the latest film in the iconic franchise. This will be the ninth installment when you factor in spin-offs, and they have grossed over $2 billion together. This supposedly will end "Phase One" of The Conjuring universe, as the franchise's future is being fleshed out.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Will Not Be the End Of The Franchise

From New Line Cinema comes the ninth entry in the more than $2 billion theatrical Conjuring universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves and produced by franchise architects James Wan and Peter Safran. The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise. Farmiga and Wilson star alongside Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy, who portray Ed and Lorraine's daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, as well as Steve Coulter returning as Father Gordon, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton and Shannon Kook. Chaves directs from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick & James Wan, based on characters created by Chad Hayes & Carey W. Hayes.

If this is the swan song for these two, The Conjuring franchisewill miss them quite a bit. It is hard to imagine them not starring in these, and so rarely do we have to say goodbye to actors in this genre that this film will have special meaning for fans.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will debut in theaters on September 5.

