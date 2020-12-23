Patty Jenkins: 3rd Wonder Woman Would Depend on the Theatrical Model

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has been concerned about the theatrical experience for most of the pandemic. As of October, she was very concerned about the future of movie theaters. It turns out that everyone has a price, and Jenkins's price for coming down in favor of the hybrid release of Wonder Woman 1984 turned out to be roughly $10 million. It seems that the $10 million might have Jenkins talking positively about the hybrid release now, but when it comes to returning for a third movie, she's not as enthused. In an interview with The New York Times, Jenkins specifically cited the theatrical model when it comes to whether or not she'd want to do a third Wonder Woman movie.

We'll see what happens. I really don't know. I know that I'd love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don't know that I would if there wasn't.

It's interesting that she cites the theatrical model as a deciding factor, and depending on how this movie does, Warner Bro. might be willing to concede to those sorts of demands. Jenkins got a record $8-$9 million for the movie in the first place, which is a record for a female filmmaker. Jenkins said that "you can't even quite wrap your head around the money, as somebody who's never made huge amounts of money before." Wonder Woman really was a gamechanger, and Jenkins really deserves it. It's going to be interesting to see if Jenkins ends up returning for a third movie.