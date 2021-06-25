Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron Movie Finds Its Writer

There are a bunch of Star Wars projects that are in varying forms of development right now, both on the big screen and on streaming. We haven't heard that much about what the future of the brand will look like in a post-The Rise of Skywalker world since there are many movies that have been announced but nothing that really seemed like it was moving ahead. That changed during the 2020 Disney Investor Day when they announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be directing a movie in the Star Wars universe called Rogue Squadron. We haven't heard that much about the movie ever since, but it is one of the few Star Wars projects that is coming to the big screen that actually has a release date. That release date is December 22, 2023, and considering how long they need to do post-production for these movies, Lucasfilm and Disney need to get the ball rolling. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they are getting that ball rolling since it was announced that Matthew Robinson has reportedly been signed up to write the screenplay.

Robinson got his start writing the screenplay for The Invention of Lying back in 2009 but was also the writer behind the recent Love and Monsters, which came out last year. That movie was fantastically underrated, and not enough people went to go see it. Robinson is also reportedly working on the script for the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow, which has been in varying forms of development hell for many years now. Sources say that it is unknown how long Robinson has been working on the Rogue Squadron script but that they are hoping to start pre-production this fall to shoot in the earlier half of 2022. Jenkins said in the video announcing the project that she wanted to make a fighter pilot movie in honor of her father, but people were a lot more excited about this movie before the lukewarm reception of Wonder Woman 1984, so we'll have to see what happens. Lucasfilm had no comment.