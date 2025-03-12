Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, lionsgate, paul feig, the housemaid

Paul Feig Discusses His Upcoming Thriller The Housemaid

Paul Feig, director of A Simple Favor and Bridesmaids, reveals how his upcoming thriller The Housemaid compares to his other projects.

Over the past decade, filmmaker Paul Feig has developed a pretty strong following as a result of his involvement in films like Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, and A Simple Favor (which is poised to get a sequel later this year), so there's plenty of reasons to look forward to his next film. Which, as it turns out, happens to be a buzz-worthy psychological thriller with an all-star cast attached. Now, while promoting the sequel to A Simple Favor, here's what the director recently had to say about how his upcoming film (The Housemaid) and how it compares to his recent work. Particularly A Simple Favor.

During a new interview with Screen Rant, Feig reveals, "We wrapped production on it about two weeks ago, and I'm really excited about it. I go into the editing room on Monday. We come out at Christmas, and so far, from what we shot, it came out great. We're going to cut it together and see how it cuts together. But between [Sydney Sweeney] and Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, [we have] just an amazing group of people to work with, and we had the best time." He then goes on to add, "I look at the Simple Favor movies as being thrillers too. They've got kind of a black comedy bed to them. The Housemaid is definitely a heavier story, but we'll find our moments in there."

What We Currently Know About The Housemaid Movie

From what's been reported so far, The Housemaid is said to tell the story of Millie (Sydney Sweeney), a young woman facing hardships who jumps at the opportunity to work as a housemaid for a wealthy couple. However, she soon discovers that Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar) harbor secrets that are far more dangerous than her own.

This aligns with the storyline of the original novel, which was so popular that it spent over two weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list and earned the 2023 International Thriller Writers award for Best Paperback Original. And with Sweeney and Seyfried attached, we're likely going to get a solid adaptation when it drops at the end of 2025.

The cinematic interpretation of The Housemaid is set to be distributed by Lionsgate, with an official release date slated for December 25, 2025.

