Genie Trailer Promises Holiday Hijinks On Peacock This Season

Peacock has revealed the trailer for their big holiday film Genie today, starring Melissa McCarthy. It starts on the service November 22nd.

Genie is a new holiday film coming to Peacock on November 22nd. It stars Melissa McCarthy, Paapu Essiedu, Marc Maron (GLOW), Luis Guzmán (Hightown), Tate Ellington (The Brave), and LaChanze (Broadway's The Color Purple). It is directed by Sam Boyd from a script by Love Actually writer Richard Curtis. This will be one of their big holiday releases on Peacock, with McCarthy playing a genie released to help Essiedu unexpectedly to help turn his life around. You can see the trailer down below.

Genie Synopsis

This Christmas, from Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Richard Curtis, comes Genie, a holiday fairytale comedy about a genie, a man, and landing one last chance to fix the mess you've made of your life. With his job, life, and family unraveling around him, a despondent Bernard (Paapa Essiedu) dusts off a jewelry box and unintentionally releases genie Flora (Melissa McCarthy), who just might be able to help him. Maybe. It's a long shot, frankly. In the process, Flora and Bernard will discover that love and an unexpected friendship can unleash a special holiday magic all its own. Genie is produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, Riva Marker (The Guilty, Beasts of No Nation), and Curtis. Exec producers are McCarthy, Caroline Jaczko, Nicole King, Stacy O'Neil, Alexandra Loewy, and Sarah-Jane Robinson.

I am a massive sucker for a good holiday movie that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy, and I think that this one will qualify. It's hard to believe we have arrived at this time of year already. Even last night on Halloween, my area got seven inches of snow, and some people already had their Christmas lights up this afternoon. Genie doesn't look like anything we haven't seen before, but as long as I am reminded of the holiday spirit, dammit, that will be enough for me.

Genie debuts on Peacock on November 22nd.

