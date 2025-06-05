Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

Pedro Pascal on The Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast Dynamics

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal explains how anchoring himself to his castmates helped alleviate much of the pressure.

Article Summary Pedro Pascal discusses joining Marvel as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and facing fan expectations.

Pascal reveals stepping into iconic roles is always intimidating, no matter his previous experience in major franchises.

He credits the Fantastic Four's unique team dynamic and strong cast bonds for easing on-set pressure during filming.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces a new family-driven approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.

Pedro Pascal has been bouncing around all of our favorite nerdy things for a while now. Ever since he really started to gain traction following some scene-stealing moments on Game of Thrones, Pascal has been weaseling his way into every major franchise that has an incredibly passionate fan base behind them. These days, he's bouncing between Star Wars and the time he spent on The Last of Us, but he's joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way next month as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Reed is one of the pivotal characters in the MCU, and we already know he's going to have a role to play in Avengers: Doomsday. There's a meme that Pascal's roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us share some similarities, but even with those surface-level similarities and heading into Fantastic Four, Pascal admits it's always terrifying to step into one of these roles.

"Each time you step into one, and you feel like this can't be scarier, you find out, oh, this is scarier," Pascal explained during a roundtable interview (via Collider). "Going into Game of Thrones, going into DC, going into Star Wars, and then the entire gaming world that introduced itself like an atom bomb to me. And in the best way, because I learned very, very quickly the incredible medium of storytelling that's happening within gaming."

However, there was something that made Reed, as a character, and Pascal's experience on The Fantastic Four: First Steps unique compared to other major projects. The Fantastic Four aren't just a team, they're a family complete with a married couple and a brother-sister duo. So there is a different dynamic here compared to other teams, even in superhero teams, and working with the other cast members was the thing that helped Pascal with this entire thing.

"Then the kind of crown, top of the mountain, feels like stepping into something like this," he explained. "That's why the lucky thing is to anchor yourself so completely to a partnership, to your colleagues, to the original kind of authorship of this particular telling of the Fantastic Four — under, you know, basically the best in the business. It holds you and really, really can be the perfect antidote to the fear and to the pressure and stuff like that. You just wrap yourself around that."

It really does seem like the cast got very close during filming (that doesn't mean any of you are allowed to get parasocial, knock it off), and even for someone as well-versed as Pascal for stepping into high-stakes movies and television, the Fantastic Four really do feel like something else. So it's good that they all could lean on each other.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

