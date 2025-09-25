Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash – New Trailer, Poster, And 6 HQ Images Released

20th Century Studios released a new trailer, poster, and six high-quality images from the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios has debuted a fresh trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, offering brand-new footage.

The latest trailer spotlights Na'vi leader Varang and brings a deeper look into the story's direction.

Fire and Ash is the first Avatar film without a major release gimmick, standing on its own for fans.

A new poster and six high-quality production images have been revealed alongside the trailer release.

The next trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash was released today, and it has a ton of new footage that gives us a better idea of what this movie will be about and the background of the Na'vi led by Varang. The response to this one will be the real tipping point as to whether or not this franchise has legs. The first one had the added benefit of being unlike anything we've seen before [visually], and the second came with the gimmick of being a decade and a half after the first movie was released. This third film doesn't have any gimmicks attached to it, so this is the first time an Avatar property will have to stand on its own. If nothing else, these movies continue to be visual masterpieces even if the IMAX 3D gives this writer migraines. On top of a new trailer, we also got a new poster and six new images.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!