Peter Safran Says That Batgirl "Was Not Releasable"

"I think that they really stood up to support DC," he continued. "The characters, the story, the quality of all of that. I spoke to Adil [El Arbi] and Bilall [Fallah] — the directors — last week, we were chatting. We'd love to be in business with all those folks. Christina Hodson wrote it. Some people are already back in business with us. As I said, a lot of talented people were involved, but the film just was not releasable. It would not have been able to compete in the theatrical marketplace; it was built for the small screen. So, again, I think it was not an easy decision, but they made the right decision by shelving it."

There are a couple of reasons why this response to Batgirl is interesting. First of all, while there have been rumblings about it from various sources, this is the first time a direct source has come out and said the film was terrible on a fundamental level to a major trade without being called an unnamed source. Several trades reported, at the time, that the cancelation didn't have anything to do with quality but was purely a cost-cutting move. The other interesting thing is that, as we previously stated, Safran and Gunn had nothing to do with this. All of this happened in August, two months before their new roles were announced. Safran's comments reaffirming that it was the right decision is very much a "take one for the team" and falling on the sword for the greater good situation. That is something that many producers and studio heads have to do, but they don't usually end up doing it for decisions that have nothing to do with them.

Gunn and Safran are coming into DC Studios in the wake of situations like the Batgirl cancelation, the absolute mess that was Black Adam and that post-credits scene, and a ton of other baggage. It's clear that everyone wants to start on as clean of a slate as possible, but the bad decisions of the previous regime aren't going away anytime soon. We can hope it doesn't impact Gunn and Safran's long-term goals.