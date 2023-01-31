Peter Safran Says That Batgirl "Was Not Releasable"
When Batgirl was shelved back in August, we were told it was for tax purposes, but now Peter Safran is saying that the film "was not releasable."
Ever since it was announced back in August that DC Studios would be shelving Batgirl and several other projects for [what we were told at the time] tax purposes. To say that the response to that decision was bad would be an understatement, and it left James Gunn and Peter Safran, in kind of a weird place when they stepped into the Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer roles at DC Studios months later. They have no hand in the Batgirl decision, but people were going to ask them about it and see if there was a way for them to reverse it. Since the announcement that Gunn and Safran were working on a new slate of DC films and shows, people have been asking about all the projects in varying levels of development. Even though there is no way for Batgirl to be released [if Warner Bros. Discovery makes a profit from Batgirl or any of the projects part of that tax break, they have to return that money], Safran was still asked by Variety if he had any comment on the film. His response was interesting for several reasons that we will get into.
"Batgirl's a character that inevitably we will include in our story," he said. "On the Batgirl front, it's not about late in the process of the film getting canceled. I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on that film. But that film was not releasable, and it happens sometimes. That film was not releasable. I actually think that [president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David] Zaslav and the team made a very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC. It would have hurt those people involved."