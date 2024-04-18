Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: abigail, Melissa Barrera

Abigail: Melissa Barrera On Her Character Joey In A New BTS Featurette

Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Abigail where star Melissa Barrera talks about her character, Joey's, place on the crew.

Article Summary Melissa Barrera delves into her role as Joey in 'Abigail' BTS featurette.

Featurette teases character motivations in the quirky kidnapping-vampire plot.

Abigail offers a fresh, blood-curdling take on vampire movies from Radio Silence.

Star-studded cast and crew revealed, film to premiere in theaters April 19th.

How do you get wrapped up in a kidnapping scheme that seems pretty by the numbers, but all of a sudden, it becomes apparent that you are being deserved door-dash style to a vampire? That is the premise of Abigail, sort of, and we have an entire group of characters that are trying to make their way through the night without getting eaten. Our main protagonist is Joey, played by Melissa Barrera. Setting aside the fact that it's lovely to see her in another horror movie after the whole Scream thing happened, in a featurette that Universal recently released, she drops a few details about her character and what her place in this crew is. She also teases some of Joey's motivations for taking a job like this and continuing on when it became apparent that they were kidnapping a kid [or what they thought was a kid at the time].

Abigail: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl.

From Radio Silence—the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022's Scream, and last year's Scream VI—comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent), and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) and by Radio Silence's Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher. Abigail will be released in theaters on April 19th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!