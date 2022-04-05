Brittany Snow Shares Her Thoughts on Prom Night Criticisms

Brittany Snow is a highly underrated actor who has given wholesome performances in the television series American Dreams or as potential scream queen material in titles like Would You Rather and the recently released A24 film X. Prior to both, Snow was featured as the lead in the 2008 reboot Prom Night (a retelling of the 1980 horror film).

When it was released, the teen-friendly horror film was a slasher-esque title that relied more on suspense and jump scare thrills than the murder mystery it was inspired by – however, it still felt like a great project that was its own take on a horror-themed prom.

When promoting the successful film X, Snow was asked about her Prom Night experience with critics, where she reflected on the differences between 2008 and 2022. Snow first divulged to Collider, "I'm really glad that I was at an age where there were so many other things that I was worried about as opposed to what critics thought of me. I was 21, and I really didn't care about what the critics said."

The X actor then continued, "Now, in hindsight, in my 30s, I care a lot more, I think. But I knew that it did really well at the box office; I knew that it was the number one movie for many, many weeks and I knew going into doing Prom Night that it wasn't going to be Schindler's List. I think there's a way of making an experience feel like it was more about the experience than the result. And I did feel like that with Prom Night. I made one of my best girlfriends in that movie who was in my wedding. A lot of good came from that, and so I guess it was a lesson in not caring about the results of something."

Horror films are always (harshly) under a different amount of scrutiny from critics regardless of the time, though aggressive social media commentators certainly make things a little more public.

I, for one, actually enjoyed the campy horror of the early '00s, but I suppose we all have our preferences…