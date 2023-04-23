CinemaCon 2023: New Barbie Standees Debut At Show CinemaCon 2023 kicks off tomorrow, but we are here with some sneak peeks, starting with a new standee for Barbie.

CinemaCon 2023 starts tomorrow, so prepare for a week's worth of movie news, trailers, first looks, screening reports, and more, all crammed into four days. Our fearless leader Kaitlyn Booth and her trusty sidekick Denz are live on the ground, and they have shot us over some sneak peeks of the new standees and posters debuting. That includes some new ones for the highly anticipated film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and every other actor in Hollywood. Recently, she won her first box office victory when Oppenheimer moved off the same release date of July 16th, robbing us of that showdown. All it means is that the film, directed by Greta Gerwig, can clean up. Check out the new standees below.

Barbie Takes Over CinemaCon 2023

Much, much more from CinemaCon 2023 to come all week long. If they show Kaitlyn Barbie footage, I will be very jealous.