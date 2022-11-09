Pinocchio Final Trailer Released By Netflix, in Select Theaters Soon

Pinocchio, from the mind of Guillermo del Toro, released a final trailer this morning. Co-directed by Mark Gustafson, the stop motion animated film will feature voice talent that includes Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Cate Blanchett, and John Turturro. It will be on the service in December and in select theaters this month. You can see the final trailer below.

Pinocchio Will Be A Visual Treat

"Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Starring Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Cate Blanchett, and John Turturro. Only in select theaters in November and on Netflix in December."

This is the third version of the Pinocchio story to come to screens this year. Back in March, Lionsgate released the animated film Pinocchio: A True Tale with…Pauly Shore. And in September, Disney released the live-action version of the movie on Disney+ with Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis. Pretty wild that this all came out this year, though one could argue that this is the most anticipated one, being del Toro's first fully animated film and first for Netflix. If anyone could reimagine a story like this and make it wonderful, it would be him. Pinocchio will be in select theaters in the coming weeks and then will be on Netflix on December 9th.